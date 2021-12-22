Player ratings and analysis for Brentford vs Chelsea, as Simons, Jude Soonsup-Bell, and Harvey Vale make their first appearances.

Player ratings and analysis for Brentford vs Chelsea, as Simons, Jude Soonsup-Bell, and Harvey Vale make their debuts.

Chelsea’s place in the final four was sealed by Jorginho, but Tuchel’s team selection vindicated his complaints about Covid chaos.

Thomas Tuchel’s Covid-hit side included three academy prospects, but it was the manager’s ability to call on the likes of N’Golo Kante, Reece James, Mason Mount, and Jorginho from the bench that helped Chelsea reach the League Cup semi-finals.

Tuchel gave debuts to Harvey Vale, Xavier Simons, and 17-year-old forward Jude Soonsup-Bell, as the Blues were missing seven players due to the outbreak and a slew of others due to injury.

Late in the game, however, the tie changed when James delivered a cross that Brentford captain Pontus Jansson turned into his own net before Jorginho sealed the win from the penalty spot.

Brentford must have thought their chances of a second consecutive appearance in the last four were good when they saw the team sheet, after giving Chelsea a scare in a narrow Premier League defeat here two months ago.

Thomas Frank’s side has also had Covid issues, with seven positive tests among the playing squad forcing the postponement of their league match against Southampton on Saturday.

Chelsea made the same request to the Premier League, but were denied, much to Tuchel’s chagrin, and instead had to settle for a goalless draw at Wolves.

Frank was able to welcome back key defender Ethan Pinnock and striker Ivan Toney after their bouts with the virus, but they were still missing three players as a result of the outbreak, despite recording no positive cases this week.

Rico Henry tore down the left wing and pulled the ball back to Bryan Mbeumo, whose cross was met by the head of Yoane Wissa six yards out, giving the Bees their first chance of the game.

Wissa’s header, however, was too close to Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who made a great reaction save.

Chelsea’s young trio linked up to create their first chance, with Soonsup-Bell’s cross from the left finding Ross Barkley, but his volley was wide of the target.

Cezar Azpilicueta combined with their seniors, volleying a cross from Marcos Alonso over the crossbar.

When Kepa palmed away a powerful close-range shot, he saved the day yet again.

