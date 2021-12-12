Player ratings and analysis for Crystal Palace vs. Everton, as Gallagher steals the show at Selhurst Park.

As Patrick Vieira’s side returned to winning ways, the Chelsea loanee scored twice, including a spectacular second.

Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace (Gallagher 41′, 90+3′, Tomkins 62′

If they started the afternoon in the same place in the Premier League table, Crystal Palace’s victory over Everton at Selhurst Park revealed two clubs on opposite paths.

Conor Gallagher’s two goals, one of which was a stunning injury-time curler, energised the love-in with new manager Patrick Vieira in this part of south London, while Rafael Benitez’s relationship with Everton could hardly be more acrimonious.

Even a valiant comeback from a 2-0 deficit couldn’t hide the turmoil that has gripped the Goodison Park club.

Palace, on the other hand, is a club that is united both on and off the field.

Another example of Vieira’s knack for making the right decision was his decision to give August signing Will Hughes his first start for the club.

Hughes was unflappable in his 73 minutes on the pitch, exerting unflappable control of the midfield that began with a slipped pass in the opening minutes that led to Andre Ayew driving his shot into Jordan Pickford’s legs.

Five minutes before half-time, the home team took the lead.

Ayew’s first cross was intercepted, but he was gifted a second when Demarai Gray played a careless back-pass.

Gallagher was the one he chose this time, and he swept home.

Benitez then enraged Everton supporters by taking Richarlison off and replacing him with Salomon Rondon just before the hour mark.

By the time James Tomkins was free at the far post in the 62nd minute to stab home a Hughes corner, the bile that had flooded his way had not subsided.

When Rondon turned the ball over the line after Abdoulaye Doucoure scuffed his shot, he did his best to justify his manager’s substitution.

The final word, however, went to Gallagher, who sent the home crowd into raptures when he latched onto a loose ball, cut inside, and sent a wicked curler past Pickford’s despairing outstretched hands and into the top corner.

