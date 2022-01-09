Player ratings and analysis for Swindon Town vs. Man City, as Cole Palmer shines in FA Cup victory

Swindon Town vs. Manchester City: Player ratings and analysis after Cole Palmer’s FA Cup victory

Palmer scored the game’s final goal, capping off a strong shift for City and the 19-year-old in particular.

Swindon Town 1-4 Manchester City (McKirdy 78′; Silva 14′, Jesus 28′, Gundogan 59′, Palmer 82′); McKirdy 78′; Silva 14′, Jesus 28′, Gundogan 59′, Palmer 82′)

If Pep Guardiola needed a pick-me-up in the north west, he got it thanks to his players, who performed admirably in this FA Cup third-round tie in Swindon.

Even after the positive Covid-19 test that prevented him, seven players, and 13 members of staff from attending the County Ground, it’s difficult to imagine Manchester City’s hyperactive manager putting his feet up and truly relaxing.

But, assuming he did watch ITV’s coverage, he would have been able to relax and enjoy what was, on the whole, a fully committed and assured performance from the Premier League pacesetters.

City took control in the first half thanks to goals from Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus, followed by a brilliant free-kick from captain Ilkay Gundogan.

Guardiola’s only concern would have been Jesus’ missed penalty, and the only blemish would have been a late goal from Swindon striker Harry McKirdy, which was followed by City’s fourth of the night by the outstanding Cole Palmer.

The final score may not have been spectacular, but Guardiola would have been pleased with his players’ focus and discipline against their lower-league opponents.

In the absence of Guardiola and his right-hand man Juanma Lillico, Borrell’s assistant Rodolfo Borrell honored his pre-match promise by fielding his strongest team possible as City sought to win a trophy that the Spaniard had only won once during his reign, in 2019.

Borrell didn’t have to raise an angry finger on the touchline until late in the game, as his team went about their work with the same intensity that many top-flight clubs have previously reserved only for Premier League opponents.

Silva should have put City ahead in the fifth minute after a pull-back from Joao Cancelo, but lacked his usual control and his first-time shot sped past Lewis Ward’s crossbar.

Swindon had their moments, too, with Ellis Iandolo’s devilish cross just eluding skipper Dion Conroy, giving the home side hope.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Swindon Town vs Man City: Player ratings and analysis as Cole Palmer shines in FA Cup win