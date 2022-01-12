Player ratings and analysis for West Ham vs Norwich, as Bowen boosts England’s chances with a match-winning performance.

The 25-year-old’s fine form continued with his seventh and eighth goals of the season, bolstering his case for a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

(Bowen 42′, 83′) West Ham 2-0 Norwich

LONDON STADIUM — It’s a sad reality for West Ham, and beyond an increasingly select few, every football club, that the inevitable noise begins when a player achieves a new level of performance.

West Ham had it with the Golden Generation in the 1990s, Declan Rice in recent seasons, and now Jarrod Bowen, the talk of the east end.

With a silky left-foot honed in the non-league at Hereford and then the lower leagues with Hull City, the 25-year-old is becoming a more prominent Premier League player, influencing more and more games.

He’s now being tipped for an England call-up and to play right-wing in Liverpool’s front three if Mo Salah’s contract situation remains unresolved.

Salah, by the way, was the same age when he joined Liverpool.

On recent evidence, it’s hard to argue against Bowen being a valuable asset for Gareth Southgate, especially at a time when Manchester United’s triumvirate of wide forwards Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, and Jadon Sancho are all clearly out of form, confidence, or both, and Jack Grealish is struggling to find a game at Manchester City.

It’s also difficult to think of a Premier League team that Bowen wouldn’t help.

West Ham now has a plethora of technical footballers with high levels of skill.

David Moyes decided to add another player to the mix against the Premier League’s bottom club, with Nikola Vlasic filling in for the injured Tomas Soucek and Manuel Lanzini dropping into midfield alongside Declan Rice.

Bowen was the best of the bunch from the first minute to the very last.

Given Bowen’s electrifying form, a large part of Dean Smith’s pre-match preparation would have focused on keeping him quiet.

Within three minutes, the plan was almost undone.

The winger darted in from the flank, cushioned Lanzini’s weighted pass into his path, and arrowed a low half-volley into the bottom corner.

Those wearing claret and blue scarves were on their feet, anticipating the arrival of their counterparts.

