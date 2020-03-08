PLAYER RATINGS: Ederson was uncharacteristically horrendous whilst Aaron Wan-Bissaka shone

Manchester United stunned their rivals City to continue their march towards the top four on Sunday.

Anthony Martial gave the hosts the lead after a well-worked free-kick from Bruno Fernandes before Scott McTominay rounded off the win late on.

Sportsmail’s Jack Gaughan has the ratings from Old Trafford.

David De Gea – 6.5

Hardly anything to do as City failed to fashion meaningful chances – good late save to stop Gabriel Jesus.

Victor Lindelof – 7

No-nonsense performance, refusing to take any risks and swept up intelligently when City broke.

Harry Maguire – 7.5

A few shaky moments but held his own against Sergio Aguero and marshalled the United back line.

Luke Shaw – 6.5

Continues to look more at home in a back three. Stood up to City’s movement in the early exchanges.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 8.5

Relished the challenge of Raheem Sterling and defended superbly throughout. Ventured forward menacingly.

Nemanja Matic – 7

Kept things simple and underlined why United will give the central midfielder a new contract.

Fred – 7

All-action display as his stock keeps rising at Old Trafford. Gives them plenty of energy in midfield.

Brandon Williams – 6.5

Had the measure of Phil Foden; less so Riyad Mahrez. Always seems so composed in tight areas.

Bruno Fernandes – 7.5

Ingenuity has given United a different dimension. X-ray vision to assist the opening goal.

Daniel James – 7

The youngster’s pace gave Nicolas Otamendi all sorts of problems. Final ball occasionally lacking.

Anthony Martial – 8

Always a threat in behind and the goalscorer’s movement a constant thorn in City’s side.

Eric Bailly (for Williams, 78)

Scott McTominay (for Martial, 78)

Odion Ighalo (for Fernandes, 88)

Romero, Mata, Greenwood, Tuanzebe

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – 7

Game plan worked a treat again in a big fixture. Gamble to sit back with the substitutions late on paid off.

Ederson – 4

Uncharacteristically horrendous error for Martial’s first-half opener. And another for the second in stoppage time.

Joao Cancelo – 6

Still attempting to grasp City’s style of play on the ball, although defended with more assurance.

Fernandinho – 6

Appeared relatively comfortable, even with United’s pace on the break. Mopped up well to cover for others.

Nicolas Otamendi – 5

Offered barely any protection from his left back. Still, should be smarter in one-on-one situations.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 4.5

Looked like a left back who has started just two Premier League games since December. Out of sorts.

Bernardo Silva – 6

City did not see enough of the Portuguese’s driving runs from midfield. Lacked movement around him.

Rodri – 5.5

Won his duels, completed the majority of passes, but played a little too safe, slowing City down.

Ilkay Gundogan – 5

Given the burden of creative responsibility but played the percentage ball on far too many occasions.

Phil Foden – 6.5

Quiet afternoon out on the right when isolated. Was more involved in the middle, attempting to give City a cutting edge.

Sergio Aguero – 6

Link-up play started positively but was starved of quality service before coming off just before the hour.

Raheem Sterling – 6

Came alive when he drifted into central positions after the break. Will feel he should have equalised.

Gabriel Jesus (for Aguero, 59) – 7

Riyad Mahrez (for B Silva, 59) – 6

Benjamin Mendy (for Zinchenko, 77)

Bravo, Walker, D Silva, Garcia

Pep Guardiola – 6

Hindered by Kevin De Bruyne’s injury, probably halting the urge to attempt another inventive formation.

Mike Dean – 5

City will argue Dean was incorrect when awarding the key free-kick before half-time.