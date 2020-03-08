PLAYER RATINGS: Ederson was uncharacteristically horrendous whilst Aaron Wan-Bissaka shone

Manchester United stunned their rivals City to continue their march towards the top four on Sunday.
Anthony Martial gave the hosts the lead after a well-worked free-kick from Bruno Fernandes before Scott McTominay rounded off the win late on.
Sportsmail’s Jack Gaughan has the ratings from Old Trafford.
David De Gea – 6.5
Hardly anything to do as City failed to fashion meaningful chances – good late save to stop Gabriel Jesus.
Victor Lindelof – 7
No-nonsense performance, refusing to take any risks and swept up intelligently when City broke.
Harry Maguire – 7.5
A few shaky moments but held his own against Sergio Aguero and marshalled the United back line.
Luke Shaw – 6.5
Continues to look more at home in a back three. Stood up to City’s movement in the early exchanges.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 8.5
Relished the challenge of Raheem Sterling and defended superbly throughout. Ventured forward menacingly.
Nemanja Matic – 7
Kept things simple and underlined why United will give the central midfielder a new contract.
Fred – 7
All-action display as his stock keeps rising at Old Trafford. Gives them plenty of energy in midfield.
Brandon Williams – 6.5
Had the measure of Phil Foden; less so Riyad Mahrez. Always seems so composed in tight areas.
Bruno Fernandes – 7.5
Ingenuity has given United a different dimension. X-ray vision to assist the opening goal.
Daniel James – 7
The youngster’s pace gave Nicolas Otamendi all sorts of problems. Final ball occasionally lacking.
Anthony Martial – 8
Always a threat in behind and the goalscorer’s movement a constant thorn in City’s side.
Eric Bailly (for Williams, 78)
Scott McTominay (for Martial, 78)
Odion Ighalo (for Fernandes, 88)
Romero, Mata, Greenwood, Tuanzebe
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – 7
Game plan worked a treat again in a big fixture. Gamble to sit back with the substitutions late on paid off.
Ederson – 4
Uncharacteristically horrendous error for Martial’s first-half opener. And another for the second in stoppage time.
Joao Cancelo – 6
Still attempting to grasp City’s style of play on the ball, although defended with more assurance.
Fernandinho – 6
Appeared relatively comfortable, even with United’s pace on the break. Mopped up well to cover for others.
Nicolas Otamendi – 5
Offered barely any protection from his left back. Still, should be smarter in one-on-one situations.
Oleksandr Zinchenko – 4.5
Looked like a left back who has started just two Premier League games since December. Out of sorts.
Bernardo Silva – 6
City did not see enough of the Portuguese’s driving runs from midfield. Lacked movement around him.
Rodri – 5.5
Won his duels, completed the majority of passes, but played a little too safe, slowing City down.
Ilkay Gundogan – 5
Given the burden of creative responsibility but played the percentage ball on far too many occasions.
Phil Foden – 6.5
Quiet afternoon out on the right when isolated. Was more involved in the middle, attempting to give City a cutting edge.
Sergio Aguero – 6
Link-up play started positively but was starved of quality service before coming off just before the hour.
Raheem Sterling – 6
Came alive when he drifted into central positions after the break. Will feel he should have equalised.
Gabriel Jesus (for Aguero, 59) – 7
Riyad Mahrez (for B Silva, 59) – 6
Benjamin Mendy (for Zinchenko, 77)
Bravo, Walker, D Silva, Garcia
Pep Guardiola – 6
Hindered by Kevin De Bruyne’s injury, probably halting the urge to attempt another inventive formation.
Mike Dean – 5
City will argue Dean was incorrect when awarding the key free-kick before half-time.