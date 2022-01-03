Player ratings for Manchester United vs. Wolves, including full analysis of Phil Jones’ first start in 708 days.

Wolves earned their first Premier League victory at Old Trafford late in the game, but Joao Moutinho’s 82nd-minute winner was well-deserved.

Manchester United’s poor start under interim manager Ralf Rangnick continued with a deserved 1-0 defeat to Wolves at Old Trafford, thanks to a late goal from Joao Moutinho.

Both of Wolves’ Christmas matches were postponed due to Covid, and Bruno Lage’s side returned to form after a 15-day layoff, taking command of the game early on.

Early on, Ruben Neves’ dipping long-range volley forced David De Gea into a spectacular acrobatic save, while Daniel Podence and Nelson Semedo also stung United’s No 1’s palms.

Wolves were far superior in the first 45 minutes, as evidenced by the match statistics, which showed that the visitors had 15 attempts on goal to United’s four and four shots on target to one.

According to Opta, United had faced the most shots in the first half of a league game at Old Trafford since records began in the 2003-04 season.

After the restart, things didn’t improve much, and United fans booed Ralf Rangnick for benching Mason Greenwood, the team’s most active attacker.

Bruno Fernandes, who came on to replace Greenwood, hit the crossbar with a shot after meeting Nemanja Matic’s low cross into the box.

25 minutes from time, and 10 minutes after Luke Shaw was booked, Lage introduced Adama Traore, and it was from the Spaniard’s dinked cross that Wolves took a deserved lead eight minutes from time, when Moutinho expertly fired a crisp low volley into the bottom corner.

With virtually the last kick of the game, Jose Sa denied a well-struck Fernandes free-kick.

IT’S THERE!!

Wolves take a 1-0 lead thanks to Joao Moutinho’s goal in the bottom corner.

Wolves deserved it after an outstanding performance, but United’s performance raised new doubts about Rangnick’s preferred 4-2-2-2 system’s suitability with this group of players.

