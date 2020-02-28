PLAYER RATINGS: Gnabry came alive after Azpilicueta’s slip but Alonso misery was capped by red card

Serge Gnabry fired two goals in four minutes to give Chelsea a Champions League mountain to climb as Bayern Munich stung the 10-man Blues 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Former Arsenal youngster Gnabry and arch finisher Robert Lewandowski twice punished Chelsea with deadly one-two combinations to secure a comprehensive win in west London.

Sportsmail’s Daniel Matthews rated the players on Tuesday night.

Helpless to prevent any of the goals. A couple of crucial saves kept it from getting even worse for Chelsea.

Lampard’s flat back five didn’t allow him to get forward enough but still looked at home on big stage.

Unfortunate slip gifted Gnabry chance to create opening goal and then beaten in the air before their second.

Too often bypassed as Bayern cut Chelsea’s defence to shreds in both halves.

Like Christensen, too easily bamboozled by Bayern’s clever movement and quick thinking.

Red card for striking Lewandowski capped miserable evening. Pinned back all night.

Chelsea’s most creative and dangerous player. Came close in both halves but couldn’t take either chance.

Willing as ever with and without the ball but lost the midfield battle on home soil.

Struggled to contain Thomas Muller between the lines and will miss the second leg after needless booking.

Denied by smart Manuel Neuer save but the game mostly passed the England international by.

Held the ball up and linked play well despite having to feed off scraps for most of the night.

Abraham 5.5, Willian 6, Pedro 6

Frank Lampard – 5

His 5-4-1 formation struggled to contain Bayern and left them too short further up the pitch. His side couldn’t create enough moving forward but their defensive set-up couldn’t stop Bayern cutting them open, either.

One loose kick almost gifted Mount an opener before brilliant double save denied both Mount and Barkley.

Rarely tested by Barkley and was a constant outlet going forward as the visitors pushed Chelsea back.

Came off second best in physical exchanges with Giroud but not given enough to do from Chelsea’s perspective.

Classy performance at the back but much easier to look good when your side dominate the ball.

Alphonso Davies – 7.5

Kept busy by Mount but created Lewandowski’s goal with one of countless forward bursts.

Helped Bayern control the midfield with unselfish and uncomplicated passing game.

Influential at both ends – perfectly-weighted pass set up Lewandowski for early chance.

Wasted a glorious early opportunity after being put through and faded as the game wore on.

Brilliant display. Always in space behind Chelsea’s midfield. Should have scored first-half header.

Quiet early on but came alive after Azpilicueta’s slip to net two crucial away goals. Took both well.

Classy link-up play created Bayern’s opening two goals before he deservedly netted his own.

Coutinho 6.5, Tolisso 6, Goretzka 6

Hans-Dieter Flick – 7

His side were bolder than their hosts and were duly rewarded. They dominated the ball and could have had more than two, but for some wasteful finishing. Chelsea couldn’t find a way to cope with his side’s movement.

Clement Turpin 6.5

Got the big decision right, sending off Alonso after consulting his pitchside monitor.