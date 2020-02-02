PLAYER RATINGS: Juan Mata was at the heart of Manchester United’s best moves in Wolves draw

Manchester United played out a goalless draw against Wolves to leave Ole Gunnar’s Solskjaer’s side six points from fourth place.

Juan Mata was their brightest spark while debutant Bruno Fernandes showed glimpses of quality, with Conor Coady solid at the back for the visitors.

Sportsmail gives the verdict on both teams from the Saturday evening clash at Old Trafford.

– Clawed Doherty header from under his bar and blocked Jimenez shot in second half.

– Didn’t get forward as much as he likes. Defensive highlight was tackle on Neto late on.

– Came out on top in his battle with Jimenez and made great interception tackle in first half.

– Always there when needed including a fantastic block on Doherty in the dying minutes.

– Disciplined and dogged in dealing with threat of Traore. Very little got past him.

– Another strong defensive showing but his set-pieces continue to be very hit and miss.

– Tenacious in deeper role. One good chance but fired wide from edge of the box in 18th minute.

– At the heart of United’s best moves. Inches away with a shot in the second half.

– New boy showed glimpses of what he will bring to United’s attack, and his cynical side as well.

– Switched from left flank to right at half-time but continues to struggle for form after such a good start to the season.

– Played with his back to goal too much. Ighalo will be a better target man for United after his loan move.

Greenwood (for Pereira 72, 6), Lingard (for Mata 88), Dalot (for James 88)

Romero, Jones, Chong, Williams.

Fernandes, Lindelof, Shaw

– Will be disappointed not to end a positive week with a win before the winter break

– Dealt with three Fernandes efforts and one deflected shot from Greenwood but not tested enough.

– First outing in three months after injury and acquitted himself very well in three-man defence.

– Wolves skipper was excellent but relieved that his late deflection didn’t lead to a goal.

– Played his part in a defensive effort that United were unable to break down.

– Went closest to a Wolves goal in the first half with a header from a corner.

– Typically polished performance from him despite picking up two knocks in the first half.

– Handed one of Wolves’ few chances in front of goal but launched free kick high into the Stretford End.

– Struggled to get into the match at times as United threatened down the Wolves left.

– Grew into the game in the second half when he found more space, but forced off through injury.

– Worked hard and had one big chance when he was unable to beat De Gea from a tight angle.

– His runs troubled United and one brilliant dribble after half-time deserved a goal at the end of it.

Neto (for Jota 70, 6), Podence (for Traore 76, 6), Dendoncker (for Jimenez 90+1)

Ruddy, Jordao, Gibbs-White, Kilman.

Neves

– Deserved a third draw from four meetings with United this season. Booked for complaining.

Paul Tierney 7 – One big call for United’s penalty appeal for handball against Moutinho, but he and his assistants got it right.

73,363