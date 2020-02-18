PLAYER RATINGS: Wan-Bissaka proves his worth as Manchester United win at Chelsea

Manchester United closed the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea to three points with a dominant win at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire.

January signing Bruno Fernandes had a hand in the second goal and impressed throughout along with youngster Brandon Williams, but Jorginho and Pedro were poor for the hosts.

Sportsmail’s SAMI MOKBEL runs the rule over all the players from the clash at Stamford Bridge.

– 6

A third successive start ahead of Kepa but is yet to keep a clean sheet.

– 6.5

Largely sound defensively and offered dangerous thrust in the attacking third.

– 5.5

Has done well to work his way into Lampard’s plans but lost Martial for United’s opener.

– 6

Solid enough for the Blues – but crucially lost Maguire for United’s vital second goal. Booked.

– 6

Steady performance from the Blues skipper in the heat of battle.

– 5

An early injury casualty. Must be a doubt for the vital games against Spurs and Bayern Munich.

– 6.5

Kept things ticking over nicely in Chelsea’s midfield without being spectacular.

– 7

Dogged performance. Didn’t give United an inch and drove the Blues forward.

– 5.5

A frustrating evening for the Brazilian. Outwitted by Wan-Bissaka in the lead up to United’s first. Booked.

– 6

Took up some dangerous positions but didn’t threatened United often enough. Booked.

– 6

Missed a golden chance early in the first-half. Showed flashes but too inconsistent.

Mount 6.5 (Kante 12); Zouma 6 booked (Christensen 46); Giroud 6.5 (Batshuayi 68)

Kepa, Alonso, Barkley, Tomori

Cut a frustrated figure… again. Are his young side running out of steam at the wrong time? 6

– 6

Largely untroubled despite Chelsea dominating the early stages of this encounter.

– 7

Made a couple of decisive interceptions to play his role in keeping Chelsea at bay on his first start of the season.

– 7

Fortunate to escape a red card for lashing out at Batshuayi and rubbed salt into Chelsea’s wounds by scoring the second.

– 7

Grew into the game following an understandably tentative start in an unorthodox position at centre-back.

– 7.5

Solid at the back and produced a brilliant run and cross to set up Martial’s header. Booked.

– 7

Energetic in a congested midfield. Becoming an increasingly influential figure for Solskjaer. Booked.

– 7

Provided United’s three-man defence with ample protection on his return to Stamford Bridge.

– 6.5

The youngster is growing in stature and confidence. Never flustered on a big night at the Bridge. Booked.

– 6.5

A slow start as United struggled to get the ball to him. But his influence grew.

– 6

Offered a couple of bright moments but Chelsea, on a whole, dealt well with the Welshman’s threat.

– 7

Took his goal brilliantly but was largely anonymous until his excellent header.

Pereira (James 80); Ighalo (Martial 90); Dalot (Fernandes 90)

Romero, Jones, Mata, Greenwood

– This feels like a big result for United. Credit to the Norwegian for his call to deploy a back-three. 7

– A poor night for the official and his VAR colleagues. Their decisions cost Chelsea dear. 5.5

40,504

Wan-Bissaka