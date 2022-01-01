Players from Michigan are being mocked for their pregame shirts.

Michigan’s Pregame Shirts Are Getting Trolled
The Michigan Wolverines were on top of the world just a few weeks ago after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes and winning the Big Ten title.
Now fast forward to tonight, and the Wolverines have a completely different story to tell.
Michigan appears to be completely outmatched by Georgia in tonight’s Orange Bowl.
The Wolverines, on the other hand, were full of confidence going into the game.
During pre-game warmups, the offensive line walked onto the field wearing an unusual outfit.
Their shirts said, “Run the Damn Ball.”
Take a look.
Ok.. like The shirt the Michigan OL are wearing…. “Run the Damn Ball”….. pic.twitter.com/HZmg5lc1rQ
— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 31, 2021
Lmao this offensive line showed up in run the damn ball shirts and get blown up when they are pulling 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SVdxvmVcuR
— Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) January 1, 2022