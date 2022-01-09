Players show their support for Djokovic by wearing Djokovic’s jersey.

Several tennis players, including Nick Kyrgios, John Isner, and Marin Cilic, have expressed their support for Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic and criticized Australian authorities’ treatment of him.

“Look, I definitely believe in taking action,” Australian player Nick Kyrgios said, adding that the authorities should have handled the situation better.

I got vaccinated for the sake of others and my mother’s health, but the way we’re dealing with Novak’s situation is terrible, terrible, terrible.

This is one of our great champions, like these memes and headlines, but he is human at the end of the day.

Do a better job.”

“What Novak is going through right now is not right,” said US player John Isner, claiming that Djokovic followed the rules and that the treatment he is receiving is unjustified.

The way he’s being treated is inexcusable.

He followed the rules, was granted entry to Australia, and is now being held against his will.

“What a pity.”

Marin Cilic, a Croatian tennis player, stated in an interview that the situation does not bode well for tennis and that he hopes it will be resolved soon.

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) said it was keeping a close eye on the situation and emphasized that players have the option of getting vaccinated.

The Serbian superstar expressed his gratitude to all of his fans and stated that he felt valued.

Djokovic was denied entry to Australia after his visa was revoked for failing to meet COVID-19 requirements.

Border Force questioned Djokovic about his visa status after he arrived at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport late on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old player is now being held in immigration detention at Melbourne’s Park Hotel.

Djokovic has remained tight-lipped about whether he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.