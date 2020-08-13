Players union calls for governing body to cover unpaid wages in Toronto Wolfpack crisis

The union representing Toronto Wolfpack’s players has called on the sport’s governing bodies to cover their unpaid wages, which have extended to three months.

The vast majority of the Wolfpack squad posted about the issue on social media on Monday evening, writing “Third month of no pay for the players, staff and families, #forgotten #mentalhealth”.

Prop Darcy Lussick expanded on the matter, saying he is about to be evicted from his house and is “technically stranded in the UK” with no visa, due to the issues first reported by Mirror Sport.

Lussick then appeared on the Big Sports Breakfast show in Sydney to highlight the difficulties the players are currently experiencing.

Lussick said: “I’m okay – I don’t have any kids but a lot of people in our team have family with kids and mortgages. You can tell that some of them aren’t okay at the moment with the stress this is putting on them and their families.

“What’s it going to take for the RFL, Super League or Toronto to realise that what’s been happening isn’t good for people’s mental health?”

The RFL responded with a detailed statement on Tuesday afternoon, saying that they are aware of the social media posts and that they are offering mental health support.

They also stressed that each club is a separate business responsible for its own operation, while accepting that the impact of Covid-19 had been “exceptional” in Toronto’s case.

But the GMB Union that represents the Toronto players says their backing must extend to financial support in what they have labelled a “crisis”.

Head rep Garreth Carvell said: “We are still waiting to hear from the club regarding a potential takeover – I am sure those talks are sensitive but that does not alter the fact that players and their families are left facing an ever increasing desperate struggle to survive.

“Players throughout the world are watching this space because any of them could have fallen victim to this debacle.

“Our players have no choice but to trust the governing bodies and their respective league structures to make sure this kind of collapse cannot happen without consequence, and they rely on the rules that exist to protect them. In this case those rules and that governance has failed spectacularly.

“It is time the RFL and Super League stepped up to the plate and took some responsibility for this crisis. It was their job to see that due diligence was carried out when they allowed the club into Super League, and they simply did not do that.

“They should, in my opinion, now pay out the remainder of the contracts to the players up until November and call in their ‘personal guarantee’ from owner David Argyle to recover the money. If that is worth little more than the paper it is written on then then we all know whose fault that is.”

The break-up of the Wolfpack’s 2020 squad has continued with half-back Josh McCrone playing lower grade rugby league in Australia for the rest of the year.

Sonny Bill Williams and Ricky Leutele have joined Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm respectively in the NRL, Gareth O’Brien has signed for Castleford, Liam Kay for Wakefield and Bodene Thompson is set to link up with Leeds.

But Lussick says the remaining players need answers. He added: “Its tough to take but I’m mindful not to kick up too much of a stink at the moment with the circumstances around the world. I’m not the only person out of work or even worse people losing their lives.

“But the most difficult thing to put up with has been the broken promises and the lies – hopefully there’s a resolution soon.”