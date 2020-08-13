‘Please don’t cry’ – Carragher and Schmeichel clash over Neymar

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher and ex-Man Utd goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel had a frosty exchange live on air over Neymar’s first-half performance for Paris Saint-Germain against Atalanta.

Unlikely hero Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting broke Atalanta hearts as the Ligue 1 outfit struck twice at the end to secure a 2-1 win in the Champions League’s first one-off quarter-final at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on Wednesday night.

PSG looked to be heading out of the competition in which they have fallen short so often in the recent past as the game reached its 90th minute with Atalanta leading through Mario Pasalic’s first-half strike.

But where star man Neymar had previously misfired as a series of earlier chances went begging, defender Marquinhos stabbed home a late equaliser to pave the way for Choupo-Moting to snatch victory in the third minute of added time.

The win set up a last four showdown with either RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid and kept alive their hopes of winning the title for the first time.

Schmeichel didn’t rate Neymar’s first-half performance against the Serie A side after he missed a couple of good opportunities before the interval.

Carragher was not in agreement with the former Man Utd goalkeeper, which seemed to hit a nerve with Schmeichel.

“Please don’t cry,” Schmeichel said after their an exchange in the CBS Sports studio.

Neymar set both PSG goals up in the second half and Carragher couldn’t hide his delight in being proved right.

“What’s Neymar done now, Schmeichel?! Only set the two of them up!” Carragher yelled. “Stick to goalkeeping!”

Reacting to Carragher’s celebration, Schmeichel hit back: “You know a little bit about football. I have to say I’m trying to compare him to players of the likes of [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi, [Diego] Maradona, [Robert] Lewandowski and actually Mbappe – I think he changed the game. I don’t think Neymar was brilliant.

“But I’m so happy for you [Carragher] that you are happy that I was wrong. Let me just remind you, that you are out on your brackets – I had PSG! Forgot that?”