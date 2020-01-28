‘Please God no, it can’t be true’: Sports world in shock after death of ‘global icon’ Kobe Bryant

The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on Sunday has brought forth an outpouring of grief from many of his fellow professionals, as well as from prominent members of the global sporting community.

The 18-time NBA All-Star, aged 41, died after a helicopter in which he was a passenger crashed after bursting into flames in the city of Calabasas in Los Angeles County, according to US media. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said that eight others are understood to have perished in the crash.

Bryant, who spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers, retired from basketball in 2016 after a two-decade career that saw him become a five-time NBA champion and enshrined his status in the history books as being one of the sport’s best-ever players.

We can confirm that Kobe Bryant passed away today from the causes of a helicopter accident.The entire Los Angeles Lakers family wishes to support their family and friends.RIP KOBE 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/FdqwpAFoGY — Los Angeles Lakers (@LakersLosAngel) January 26, 2020

His death has prompted an overwhelming display of emotion on social media as his fellow players, some of whom played alongside the Lakers icon, expressed their anguish at the loss of one of the game’s true giants.

Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Bryant’s reach in the sports world extended far beyond that of just the NBA, prompting several well-known names from across the globe to join in the outpouring of grief.

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Kobe you were my idol… period. Mentality through and through. Thank you. To your family, I wish y’all nothing but the very best. Prayers and thoughts with you don’t begin to describe what we want for y’all. Love and respect to #8 & #24 forever. #MambaMentality#Mamba — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 26, 2020

We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

US President Donald Trump was also among those to take to Twitter to express his condolences.

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 26 января 2020 г.

