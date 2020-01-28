Infosurhoy

‘Please God no, it can’t be true’: Sports world in shock after death of ‘global icon’ Kobe Bryant

0
By on Sports

The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on Sunday has brought forth an outpouring of grief from many of his fellow professionals, as well as from prominent members of the global sporting community.

'Please God no, it can't be true': Sports world in shock after death of 'global icon' Kobe Bryant

The 18-time NBA All-Star, aged 41, died after a helicopter in which he was a passenger crashed after bursting into flames in the city of Calabasas in Los Angeles County, according to US media. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said that eight others are understood to have perished in the crash.

Bryant, who spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers, retired from basketball in 2016 after a two-decade career that saw him become a five-time NBA champion and enshrined his status in the history books as being one of the sport’s best-ever players.

His death has prompted an overwhelming display of emotion on social media as his fellow players, some of whom played alongside the Lakers icon, expressed their anguish at the loss of one of the game’s true giants.

Bryant’s reach in the sports world extended far beyond that of just the NBA, prompting several well-known names from across the globe to join in the outpouring of grief.

US President Donald Trump was also among those to take to Twitter to express his condolences.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply