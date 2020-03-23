Poch backs Man Utd chase for ‘one of best strikers in the world’

Former Spurs boss Maurcio Pochettino has described Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez as one of the best strikers in the world.

Pochettino has been without a job since being axed by Tottenham in November, and has consistently been linked with the Manchester United job.

But with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side turning a corner in recent weeks, the Argentinian may face a longer wait if he has designs on the Old Trafford hot seat.

If he does get the role, he looks to be keen on Martinez, who has also been linked with the Red Devils.

The striker has scored 16 goals in 31 appearances for Inter this season, and found the back of the net eight times in 13 games for Argentina.

And fellow countryman Pochettino has hailed the striker as one of the world’s best.

“Lautaro Martinez is one of the best strikers in the world,” he told Radio La Plata.

“It’s not just for what he does now, but for what his potential means going forward. If you start looking at hitmen for the big clubs, clearly his name has to be in there.”