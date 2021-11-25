Pochettino and his glum PSG players have returned home from Manchester following City’s defeat, but will the Man Utd target be back in the summer?

Pochettino and his glum PSG players have flown home from Manchester following City’s defeat, but will the Man Utd target return in the summer?

Following their Champions League defeat to Manchester City, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino and his star-studded squad returned to France.

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scored in the second half to give Pep Guardiola’s side a 2-1 win over the Ligue 1 leaders, ensuring a spot in the last 16 as group winners.

Pochettino was in Manchester for the first time since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s long-term successor at Old Trafford was heavily linked with the job.

At the airport, however, the Argentine did not entertain any speculation as he signed an autograph before boarding the plane back to Paris.

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Sergio Ramos were all present for the flight home, with disappointed expressions on their faces following the defeat.

With only one round of Champions League games remaining, PSG has fallen four points behind Man City.

As a result, they will be drawn against one of the eight group winners in the last 16, which will be a difficult match.

Meanwhile, speculation about Pochettino’s future at Tottenham has intensified, with reports linking him with a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have already had a bid for Pochettino rejected by PSG, and they are now willing to wait until the summer to make another attempt.

Prior to PSG’s match against City on Wednesday night, the ex-Tottenham manager was seen signing a Manchester United shirt.

Poch, on the other hand, insisted during the build-up to the game that he was not paying attention to the rumors.

“I’m not a child; I’ve spent my entire life playing football and 12 years coaching – I’m aware that rumors will always exist,” he said.

“It’s both positive and negative at times.”

However, they will not be able to divert your attention away from the task at hand

That’s how football works.

“We are completely focused on achieving the best possible outcome.”

As a result, we’re unable to discuss it.

“I respect my club, PSG, and it is not my concern what other clubs are doing.”

I have to concentrate on PSG.

“I used to play here and adore the club and its supporters.”

It’s an exciting time to be a member of the club.

“Football is a game played today, not tomorrow.”

Football is about results… we left Tottenham two years ago, and there were a lot of rumors about us a few weeks before that, and look what happened.

“It’s all about the win.”

It all boils down to the outcome.

My contract runs until 2023, so I have one more season left.

I’m not going to say anything else.

“In Paris, I’m content – that’s a…

