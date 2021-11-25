Pochettino and his glum PSG players have returned home from Manchester following City’s defeat, but will the Man Utd target return in the summer?

Following their Champions League defeat to Manchester City, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino and his star-studded squad flew back to France.

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scored in the second half to give Pep Guardiola’s side a 2-1 win over the Ligue 1 leaders, ensuring their place in the last 16 as group winners.

Pochettino was in Manchester for the first time since being touted as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s long-term successor at Old Trafford.

But, as he signed an autograph before boarding the plane back to Paris, the Argentine did not entertain any rumors at the airport.

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Sergio Ramos were all present for the flight home, with disappointed expressions on their faces following the defeat.

With only one round of Champions League matches remaining, PSG is now four points behind Man City.

As a result, they will be pitted against one of the eight group winners in the last 16, which will be a difficult match.

Meanwhile, speculation about Pochettino’s future at the club continues to grow, with reports linking him with a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have already had a bid for Pochettino rejected by PSG, and they are now willing to wait until the summer to pursue him again.

Before PSG’s match against City on Wednesday night, the ex-Tottenham manager was seen signing a Manchester United shirt.

Poch, on the other hand, insisted during the build-up to the game that he was not paying attention to the rumors.

“I’m not a child; I’ve spent my entire life playing football and coaching for the past 12 years, so I’m well aware that rumors will always exist,” he said.

“There are both positive and negative aspects to it.”

However, they will not be able to divert your attention away from the task at hand

That’s how football works.

“Everything we do is focused on achieving the best possible result.”

As a result, we’re unable to discuss it.

“I respect my club, PSG, and it is not my concern what other clubs are doing.”

PSG is the priority for me.

“I used to play here and adore the club and its supporters.”

It’s an incredibly exciting time to be a member of the club.

“Football is a game that is played today, not tomorrow.”

Football is about results… we left Tottenham two years ago, and there were a lot of rumors about us a few weeks before that, and look what happened.

“It’s all about the win.”

It’s all about the numbers.

My contract runs until 2023, which includes this season and two more seasons.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

“In Paris, I’m content – that’s a…

