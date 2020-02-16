Pochettino is open to return to Premier League or Spain… but what will be his next move?

As two of his former sides locked horns for a place in the FA Cup fifth round last week, you couldn’t help but wonder if Mauricio Pochettino was watching on.

The ex-Tottenham and Southampton manager has been out of work since being shown the door by the north London club on November 19.

Pochettino was in high demand after suggesting he would not be taking a sabbatical following his successful five-and-a-half year spell at Spurs, but months on the Argentine remains a by-stander as clubs get down to the business end of the season.

The 47-year-old was linked with the top job at Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Arsenal before the turn of the year, but nothing has materialised.

United have stuck by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Hansi Flick has turned things around at the Bundesliga champions, Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid lead the way in LaLiga and Spurs’ rivals opted for Mikel Arteta.

After turning Tottenham into a regular top-four side in the Premier League and guiding them to their first Champions League final Pochettino has plenty of suitors.

Atletico Madrid are the latest top European side to be linked with his services as the club languish in sixth place in the Spanish top flight.

United are the favourites to eventually land Pochettino with Manchester City second favourites and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain third.

However, those European giants are unlikely to change managers at this stage of the campaign and Pochettino is doubtful to take up a new post before the end of the season.

After being dismissed by Tottenham last year there was reportedly an agreement put in place where Pochettino would have to return compensation – up to £10million – if he was to manage another club before the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

So Pochettino is biding his time and currently enjoying a deserved break from the demands of being a football manager.

Shortly after getting the axe by Spurs he returned home to Argentina to recharge the batteries and enjoy some downtime.

He visited his former club Newell’s Old Boys – where he began his career as a defender – and caught up with old friend Diego Maradona, as well as having dinner with compatriot and Spurs legend Ossie Ardiles.

During the trip to his homeland Pochettino hinted at a quick return to the hotseat. ‘My best decision was to come to Argentina to switch off for 10 days,’ he said.

Ardiles and Pochettino enjoying a meal together, courtesy of @ParrillasUK.

Real legends! 🇦🇷💙 pic.twitter.com/xY7RdYYtou

‘At my age I don’t need a lot of time to recover. I am open to listen to projects put before me.’

Weeks later and he was out in Qatar with his No 2 Jesus Perez playing FootGolf – and even managed a hole in one.

The pair were joined by John Barnes, Ruud Guillit, Iker Casillas and Frank de Boer on the sun-soaked course.

Just last month the Argentine, who has been making the most of time with his family, was back in London at the official launch of the LaLigaTV event.

When asked about his next step in the game Pochettino implied he would like to take charge in England or Spain again.

‘The Premier League is the Premier League. Football was born here in England but I think LaLiga has amazing football and amazing coaches,’ he said.

‘England and Spain are the two best leagues in the world.’

Pochettino managed Espanyol before making the switch to Southampton in 2013 and was recently linked to Espanyol’s city rivals Barcelona when Ernesto Valverde lost his job.

A move to the Nou Camp was always a long shot but Real and Atletico have been touted as possible destinations.

A Premier League return this summer appears to be the most probable outcome with United having a long-held interest in Pochettino, while Pep Guardiola’s future at Manchester City remains unclear – although he does have a contract at the Etihad until 2021.

Pochettino revealed this week that he would ‘love to work in the Premier League’ once more and was also spotted at Brentford’s clash with Leeds on Tuesday night.

United fans were excited after footage emerged of the manager alongside Ed Woodward’s PR advisor Neil Ashton at Griffin Park even though the pair were not sat together.

Pochettino may not be watching former sides Southampton and Tottenham as an onlooker for much longer, but instead from the opposing dugout.