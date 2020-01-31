Podence expected to have medical at Wolves on Wednesday ahead of £19m move from Olympiacos

Daniel Podence is expected to undergo a medical at Wolves on Wednesday ahead of his £19million move from Olympiacos.

The Portuguese winger is due to arrive for a medical after the clubs agreed terms and a four-and-a-half year contract.

The Premier League club are confident of completing a deal for the 24-year-old before Friday’s 11pm deadline.

Podence is expected to replace Patrick Cutrone, who ended his spell at Molineux by joining Italian side Fiorentina on a loan-to-buy deal.

Defender Jesus Vallejo has also left after his season-long loan spell from Real Madrid was cut short due to a lack of game time under Nuno Espirito Santo.

He has since joined La Liga side Granada on loan.