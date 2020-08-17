Podolski backs Werner to succeed in first Premier League season

Former Arsenal striker Lukas Podolski has backed Timo Werner to succeed in the Premier League with Chelsea.

Werner joined the Blues from RB Leipzig after the London club activated his £47.5 million release clause.

The German striker is now preparing for his first Premier League season under manager Frank Lampard and will be looking to impress.

FEATURE: Every Premier League club’s young player of the season

He scored 78 goals in 127 games for Leipzig, a stat which demonstrates just how deadly the pacy player is.

And former goalscorer Podolski has now backed him to succeed in a Chelsea shirt.

He said (via The Sun): “If you score 28 goals in the Bundesliga, you are a good player.

“He’s quick, has a good shot, runs a lot and will fit in with this Chelsea team with its young players and coach, if they can accommodate him.”

Werner will compete with Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham for a place in the starting lineup.

He is set to make his debut alongside fellow new signing Hakim Ziyech, who signed from Ajax for £36 million. If the two can link up well then Chelsea have a chance of catching Premier League favourites Liverpool and Man City.

Podolski also spoke about Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz, who is close to joining Chelsea: “He’s a great talent. On the ball he is so creative, but he’s still young — let’s see if he can fit into the Premier League.

“I think he is still missing some strength and power, but he should taste the drink of the Premier League and see if he likes it.”

Havertz has become one of the most valuable players in the Bundesliga after scoring 18 goals in all competitions this campaign, while aged just 21.

Chelsea were recently handed a boost in their pursuit of the player after Leverkusen’s CEO said Havertz was open to taking the ‘next step’ in his career.