Pogba agent and Woodward in ‘dialogue of sorts’

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is in dialogue with Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola, according to Sky Sports.

There have been rumours that both parties seek a parting of the ways, though reports this week suggest that United are ‘optimistic’ that the Frenchman will stay, largely because nobody can afford his price and his wages.

Raiola is of course the agent who took Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund instead of United but Sky Sports’ James Cooper claims that Woodward and the super-agent remain on cordial terms.

‘It’s been suggested elsewhere that there’s been a recent thawing in relations between United and Raiola, but it’s my understanding that although the relationship has had plenty of strains placed upon it, there’s always been a dialogue of sorts between the two parties.

‘Inevitably some of those conversations may have been very direct in their nature. In the case of Paul Pogba we’re talking about a player Manchester United smashed the world transfer record for, and arguably they haven’t seen that money consistently repaid in his performances, but Raiola and Ed Woodward do talk and are talking.’

