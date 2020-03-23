Pogba ‘hasn’t played enough’ to be wanted by Real – McManaman

Former Real Madrid winger Steve McManaman has warned Paul Pogba that he has not played enough for Manchester United for other big clubs to make a move for him.

Pogba is keen to leave Old Trafford this summer after two years of trying to get away from the club which re-signed him from Juventus for £89million in 2016.

But the France midfielder has spent much of this season on the sidelines having not started for United since September.

Reports suggest United would be willing to accept £100million when they wanted £180million last summer, but McManaman doesn’t feel like Pogba has earned a big move this term.

The ex-Real star told HorseRacing.net: “He hasn’t played enough football this season for sides like Madrid to be genuinely interested in him.

“If he stays, plays and gets back to full fitness at Manchester United, I certainly think that he will get back into the starting XI very easily.

“Nemanja Matic is a year older, Juan Mata is a year older and Paul is definitely good enough to play in those positions alongside Bruno Fernandes, so I don’t think there’s any problem there.

“He’s certainly got the quality to play in the Manchester United midfield as long as he’s fit and healthy, but we’ve been waiting to hear from Paul Pogba all year regarding his future.

“Pogba has yet to say whether he wants to stay or whether he wants to leave.”

