Pogba, Mbappe, Bale, and Modric are among the 539 players whose contracts will expire in the next six months, making them available for free transfers in 2022.

Pogba, Mbappe, Bale, and Modric are among the 539 players whose contracts will expire in the next six months, making them free agents in 2022.

SOME OF FOOTBALL’S BIGGEST STARS CAN JOIN ANY CLUB THEY WANT, and their current clubs have no power to stop them.

The superstar list of players entering the final six months of their contracts on January 1 includes Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, and Gareth Bale, who are free to sign pre-contract agreements elsewhere.

They would not be able to join their new club until the summer, but no transfer fee would be charged.

A total of 539 players from Europe’s top five leagues are in the final six months of their current contracts, allowing them to negotiate free transfers elsewhere.

Players moving for nothing is nothing new, but few years have seen such a talented group of players who are counting down the days until they become free agents at the end of the season.

As a result, some of the biggest clubs are frantically trying to wrap up contract talks or hawking players around in the hopes of at least getting a small fee for assets they will lose if they do not receive a fee in the summer.

After opting to extend his contract at the Hawthorns, England’s number three keeper has a slew of admirers in the Premier League.

Tottenham and West Ham are among the teams interested in signing the goalkeeper.

In 2022, the veteran French goalkeeper will complete his tenth season in North London, but neither the club nor the player have decided whether he will stay on.

Several European clubs have expressed interest in Lloris.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Over the last 18 months, the Champions League winner has made a name for himself, but the club has yet to offer him a contract that he believes is commensurate with his position in the game.

Both parties are currently at odds, and the Blues are hoping that a change of agents by the player will break the impasse.

Emerged as a motivational figure at Stamford Bridge, but he has a major offer from Real Madrid on the table, as well as interest from Bayern Munich, and the feeling at Chelsea is that he wants out after turning down contract offers.

The veteran defender is now 37 years old, but he still plays with class.

He appears to be settling in West London, but the lack of a new contract is causing concern among fans.

Burnley must decide if £10 million now is better than the risk of losing over £100 million if they themselves are relegated.

A natural fit for clubs looking to add a tough Premier League defender.

Under the side, in and out…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.