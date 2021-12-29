Pogba, Mbappe, Bale, and Modric are among the 539 players whose current contracts are coming to an end in 2022.

Pogba, Mbappe, Bale, and Modric are among the 539 players whose contracts are coming to an end in 2022.

NEXT MONTH, SOME OF FOOTBALL’S BIGGEST STARS WILL BE ABLE TO AGREE TO JOIN ANY CLUB THEY WANT – and there will be nothing their current clubs can do to stop them.

The superstar list of players entering the final six months of their contracts on January 1 includes Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, and Gareth Bale, who will be free to sign pre-contract agreements with other clubs.

They wouldn’t start playing for their new club until the summer, but there would be no transfer fee.

A total of 539 players from Europe’s top five leagues are in the final six months of their current contracts, allowing them to agree to free transfers abroad on January 1st.

Players moving for nothing is nothing new, but few years have seen such a stellar cast of talent who are counting down the days until they can sign free agency contracts at the end of the season.

As a result, some of the biggest clubs are frantically trying to wrap up contract talks or spending the next month hawking players around in the hopes of at least getting a small fee for assets they will lose if no fee is paid in the summer.

After opting to extend his contract at the Hawthorns, England’s number three keeper has a slew of admirers in the Premier League.

Spurs and West Ham United are among the teams interested in signing the goalkeeper.

In 2022, the veteran French goalkeeper will complete his tenth season in North London, but neither the club nor the player have decided whether he will stay.

Several European clubs are interested in signing Lloris.

Over the last 18 months, the Champions League winner has established himself, but the club has yet to come up with a deal that he believes matches his position in the game.

The Blues are hoping that a change of agents by the player will break the deadlock.

Emerged as a motivating figure at Stamford Bridge, but he has a major offer from Real Madrid on the table, as well as interest from Bayern Munich, and the feeling at Chelsea is that he wants out after turning down contract offers.

The veteran defender is now 37 years old, but he still plays with class every time he takes the field.

He appears to be at ease in West London, but the lack of a new contract is causing concern among fans.

Newcastle has made Burnley a top target as they try to avoid relegation, but the Clarets must decide whether spending £10 million now is worth risking losing over £100 million if they themselves are relegated.

