Pogba, Mbappe, Bale, and Modric are among the 539 players with six months left on their contracts who will be available for free transfers in 2022.

NEXT MONTH, SOME OF FOOTBALL’S BIGGEST STARS WILL BE ABLE TO AGREE TO JOIN ANY CLUB THEY WANT – and there will be nothing their current clubs can do to stop them.

The superstar list of players entering the final six months of their contracts on January 1 includes Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, and Gareth Bale, who will be free to sign pre-contract agreements with other clubs.

A total of 539 players from Europe’s top five leagues are in the final six months of their current contracts, allowing them to sign free transfers abroad on January 1st.

Players moving for nothing is nothing new, but few years have seen such a talented group of players who are counting down the days until they become free agents at the end of the season.

As a result, some of the biggest clubs are frantically trying to wrap up contract talks or spending the next month scouting players in the hopes of getting a small fee for assets they will lose without a fee in the summer.

After opting to extend his contract at the Hawthorns, England’s number three goalkeeper has a slew of admirers in the Premier League.

Spurs and West Ham United are among the teams interested in signing the goalkeeper.

In 2022, the veteran French goalkeeper will celebrate his tenth year in North London, but neither the club nor the player have decided whether he will stay on.

Several European clubs have expressed interest in Lloris.

Over the last 18 months, the Champions League winner has finally established himself, but the club has yet to come up with a deal that he believes matches his position in the game.

Both parties are currently at odds, and the Blues are hoping that a change of agents by the player will break the impasse.

Emerged as a motivator at Stamford Bridge, but he has a major offer from Real Madrid on the table, as well as interest from Bayern Munich, and the feeling at Chelsea is that he wants out after rejecting contract offers.

Even though he’s 37 years old, the veteran defender still plays with class.

He appears to be at ease in West London, but the lack of a new contract has fans worried.

Burnley must decide if £10 million now is better than the risk of losing over £100 million if they themselves are relegated.

For clubs looking to bring in a tough Premier League defender, this is an obvious choice.

Under Thomas Tuchel, he is Chelsea’s least important player in and out of the side…

