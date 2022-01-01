Pogba, Ramsey, and Rudiger are among the top transfers that could happen in January.

Pogba, Ramsey, and Rudiger are among an incredible XI of the most important January transfers.

The top clubs in Europe are preparing to spend big in what could be the most exciting January transfer window in history.

Following their £300 million takeover in October, Newcastle could be the biggest spenders in the New Year.

With the Magpies in the relegation zone after winning just one of their 19 Premier League games, Eddie Howe’s side could bring in as many as four players.

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Real Madrid, for example, could all enter the market.

The Premier League’s allure could be crucial once more, despite the fact that some of the top players may leave.

SunSport has put together a best XI of the possible signings that could happen during the January transfer window.

Dean Henderson, the Manchester United goalkeeper, is expected to leave the club after failing to play in a single league game this season.

The former Sheffield United loanee is reportedly looking for a showdown with interim manager Ralf Rangnick over his future.

Tottenham are said to be keeping a close eye on his situation as they try to find a replacement for Hugo Lloris, who is in the final year of his contract in North London.

Newcastle United have been linked with a £15 million move for Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier.

The Toon could even announce his arrival at St James’ Park next week, according to reports.

Lille centre-back Sven Botman, a £40 million target for Howe, could be joining him at the club.

Last season, the Dutchman, 21, helped the French side win Ligue 1, and he has continued to impress this season.

Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger, who has only six months left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, is one player who could leave the Premier League.

And, because he has yet to commit his future to the Blues, they may be forced to sell him on the cheap.

Real Madrid is rumored to be a fan of the German, and they are willing to double his salary at the Bernabeu.

Following a squabble with Everton manager Rafa Benitez, the left-back appears to be on his way out of Goodison Park.

Chelsea are looking for a new full-back, as Ben Chilwell is set to miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury, and Marcos Alonso’s form has been inconsistent.

The Champions League holders are said to have contacted Digne’s representatives about a potential £25 million transfer.

Another participant in the last year of…

