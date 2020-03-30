Pogba says he wants to ‘win trophies’ with Man Utd in call to Lingard

Paul Pogba has revealed his desire to win trophies with Manchester United in a possible hint that he wants to remain at Old Trafford.

Pogba was reported to be keen to leave Old Trafford this summer after two years of trying to get away from the club which re-signed him from Juventus for £89million in 2016.

But the France midfielder has spent much of this season on the sidelines having not started for United since September.

FEATURE: Premier League XIs: A woefully undercapped England side…

And now in a message to Man Utd fans, Pogba has claimed he wants to get back out on the pitch and help the club win trophies.

“Stay at home – stay safe,” Pogba said in a video call with Jesse Lingard on United’s official website. “Keep supporting United.

“Hopefully things will get better very soon and we will get back to the game.

“Hopefully we can show you guys we are ready and we want to go back to win trophies.

“Stay connected, stay safe and we’ll be back on the pitch soon.”

👨‍💻 Time for a conference call with @PaulPogba and @JesseLingard…

📋 On the agenda:

▪️ Recent updates

▪️ Our 2017 #UEL triumph

▪️ A special message for United fans

Click below to enjoy the full version 👇

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 29, 2020

On winning the Europa League under Mourinho, Pogba added: “I was so happy because that was what we wanted. At the start of the season we wanted to win this and it meant we went through to the Champions League [the following season].

“It was our second trophy of the year and I was really happy. That’s what Manchester United is about: winning trophies.”

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.