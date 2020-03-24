Pogba ‘set for another year at Man Utd’ for one reason

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to stay at the club for another season amid uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to transfer expert Duncan Castles.

Pogba tried to force through a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid last summer, and his former club Juventus are also thought to be interested.

But Castles claims the coronavirus outbreak could cost the Frenchman his dream transfer.

With it unclear when the 2019/20 season will come to an end, Castles believes mega-money transfers are unlikely to happen between campaigns.

“Well, the sense I’m getting in general from talking to agents about the transfer market is a feeling that the big deals will not be happening, that you will not get huge increases in transfers fees, you won’t get €100million transfer fees,” Castles said on the Transfer Window podcast.

“This is not the time, that end of the market is not going to be the productive end of the market.

“It’s going to be the stronger clubs picking off the talents from the clubs that are entering financial difficulties.

“So I think it points towards another year at Manchester United for Paul Pogba.

“Since we probably won’t be playing much football in that next year at Manchester United for Paul Pogba, something pretty similar to the last year at Manchester United for Paul Pogba.”

United have been linked with former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho as a replacement should Pogba leave Old Trafford, but European football expert Julien Laurens says a deal for the Brazilian is a non-starter.

“I guess a lot of it would depend on Paul Pogba and what is going to happen with him because if you keep Pogba and you have Bruno Fernandes, there’s no room anywhere for Coutinho,” Laurens told ESPN FC.

“Not even in a front three above Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in the midfield three because I just don’t think that would work.

“If Pogba goes and you think that maybe Coutinho can drop a bit deeper and play in the midfield three, then that may work.

“But even as a front-three player, wide on the left or wide on the right, I still don’t think that’s his best position.

“For me a team has to be built around him and has to play for Coutinho all the time.

“That’s where I thought he was so good at Liverpool, because he was involved in everything

“I’m not sure with Bruno Fernandes being in the form he is in now, and you can expect him to get better and better for next season with United, that Coutinho has a role in that team if Bruno is there at that kind of level.”