Pogba wanted by PSG, £5m Zakaria targeted, Haidara under consideration, Lamptey LATEST Man Utd transfer news

PAUL POGBA’S future at Manchester United is uncertain, and reports in France suggest that PSG is interested in signing him.

Denis Zakaria and Amadou Haidara are also said to be on United’s radar.

Meanwhile, Tariq Lamptey, a £40 million right-back from Brighton, is said to be a target for the Red Devils.

Dimitar Berbatov, a former United striker, believes he should seek Ronaldo’s advice.





Ronaldo is the ‘favorite’ to join Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United is a favorite to return to Real Madrid.

According to Betfair, the Spanish heavyweights are odds-on to sign him this month at 41.

With Ronaldo priced at 41 to join any MLS team, a move to the United States could also be on the cards.

At tens, Manchester City and Barcelona are tied, with Juventus having a 151 chance of luring him back to Turin.

Diallo is being pursued by both Dortmund and Derby.

A loan move for Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo is being considered by Borussia Dortmund.

The Ivory Coast teenager will leave Old Trafford this month after the Red Devils agreed to let him go.

Wayne Rooney, a former Manchester United player, is keen to bring him to Derby, but Germany may now be a threat.

The best January transfer of all time was Fernandes.

Following his January 2020 move from Sporting Lisbon, Bruno Fernandes has been voted the best-ever January signing.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been a revelation at Old Trafford, scoring 45 goals and providing 34 assists in 105 appearances across all competitions.

Because of his immediate impact at the Theatre of Dreams, BBC Sport conducted a poll asking fans to vote for the best January signing of all time.

Soon after, they announced that the Portugal international had won with a whopping 31% of the vote.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool came in second, ahead of Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic and former Reds striker Luis Suarez.

Ronaldo criticizes Manchester United’s young players.

‘If you don’t want my advice, sort things out yourself,’ Ronaldo told Manchester United’s young stars.

“I remember when I was 18, some older players spoke to me, and I took that as a sign that I needed to improve; they know more than me because they have had more bad moments,” Ronaldo said.

“In general, this new generation does not accept that if you criticize them….

