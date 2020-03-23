Pogba’s ‘Man Utd career over’ as £150m fee slashed

Manchester United are reportedly ready to cut ties with Paul Pogba despite the World Cup winner suggesting he wants to remain at the club.

United are willing to listen to offers in the region of £100million for Pogba, whose contract runs out next summer, reports The Sun.

The Frenchman’s future at Old Trafford has been in doubt for months, ever since he failed to force through a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Former club Juventus are also thought to be interested in a move for Pogba, with his agent Mino Raiola consistently adding fuel to the transfer speculation fire.

The Red Devils were holding out for £150million last summer, but will be forced to settle for less with the option of triggering a one-year extension – and then selling – increasingly likely.

Pogba has made just two appearances since the start of September after an injury-hit campaign.

And despite a change of heart on his part after being impressed by United’s recent upturn in form, the club are thought to be keen to cut their losses and secure significant transfer funds from his sale when the transfer window opens.