Poirier is told by Nate Diaz that he is “unworthy” of a UFC rematch, and that he must “resurrect” himself.

Dustin Poirier has been told by Nate Diaz that he is “unworthy” of facing him in a grudge match next year.

Poirier’s unsuccessful attempt to dethrone lightweight king Charles Oliveira earlier this month sparked a bitter war of words between the two fan favorites.

Poirier and Diaz agreed to settle their long-running feud at UFC 270 next month, but they were unable to secure a spot on the first card of the year in 2022.

Diaz, on the other hand, appears to be uninterested in facing The Diamond until he regains his winning streak.

“You’re not worthy. If you wanted to fight, we would have already done so,” he tweeted on Thursday.

“You suck, DP, bring yourself back to life.”

Poirier and Diaz, 32 and 36, were supposed to fight in the main event of UFC 230 in New York three years ago.

However, Poirier’s anticipated showdown at Madison Square Garden was canceled due to a hip injury.

Despite being a lightweight contender, Poirier has been eyeing a fight with the Diaz brothers’ younger brother at welterweight for nearly a year.

“I think before I’m done fighting, I’m going to fight 170,” he said on Joe Rogan’s Experience Podcast in January.

“I’m going to fight Nate at 170 pounds.”

I do because of how it disintegrated.”

“Me and him were supposed to fight at Madison Square Garden,” he added.

“I was sort of the fall guy – he gets to point and say I dropped out of the fight, which I did.”

“I went to have stem cells injected into my hip.

“But I was going to fight him, I was going to go through a camp and fight him if they hadn’t started offering me replacement opponents.”

“When Nate began to play games with the UFC, the UFC began to offer me opponents.”

“And I told them, ‘Look guys, if this keeps happening, I’m just going to get my hip fixed.’

“He’s someone I’ve always wanted to take on.”

