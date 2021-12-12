Poirier vs. McGregor at UFC 269

At UFC 269 tonight, DUSTIN POIRIER will finally get his shot at lightweight supremacy when he fights Charles Oliveira for the 155-pound title.

Oliveira won the title by TKO over Michael Chandler earlier this year, and his first defense could not be more difficult.

Poirier could have gotten the title shot a few months earlier, but he chose to give Conor McGregor a money-making trilogy rematch in the summer instead.

The Diamond won that fight by TKO in the first round, putting him in excellent shape for his fight with Oliveira, one of the UFC’s most dangerous fighters.

Below you'll find ALL of the most recent updates…

DOMINATOR OF THE EARLY 1900’S

Against divisional standout Pedro Munhoz, Dominick Cruz rolled back the years.

As he battled back from early adversity, his trademark footwork and elusiveness were on point.

I refuse to rule out the possibility of a late push for his old belt.

Dominick Cruz, ecstatic, exits the cage.

CRUZ IS THE WINNER

Dominick Cruz wins a unanimous decision over Pedro Munhoz, with all three judges scoring the fight 29-28, 29-28, 29-28.

FINAL ROUND

As they touch gloves, the audience stands up.

They don’t waste any time in renewing their acrimonious debates.

An early takedown attempt is thwarted by Cruz.

Munhoz chases the former champion across the cage and is rewarded with a beautiful counter left hook.

Cruz connects with a beautiful three-strike combo that begins with a calf kick.

Munhoz is still the aggressor, but Cruz’s elusiveness and unpredictability are catching up with him.

Cruz has a lovely one-two down the pipe.

Cruz is in a flow state, throwing punches in bunches and finding a home for them.

Munhoz attempts a telegraph right hook on the Dominator but misses.

Cruz is content to be on the back foot.

They fight until the horn blows.

Dominick Cruz, in my opinion, has won.

Let’s see what the judges have to say about it.

TWO-THIRD ROUND

The fight starts off with a punch, but Cruz comes out on top with a nice left hand.

Cruz’s footwork hasn’t slowed down in his late 30s.

Cruz lands a triple jab that annoys Munhoz from Brazil.

Munhoz, like Henry Cejudo, is trying to take Cruz’s footwork away with leg kicks, which the former champ gladly trades.

Cruz receives a nice flurry that elicits a strong reaction from the…

