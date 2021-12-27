Poirier vs McGregor, Masvidal vs Covington, and Jones vs Ngannou are among the seven UFC fights we must see in 2022.

In 2022, we need to see four UFC fights: Poirier vs. McGregor, Masvidal vs. Covington, and Jones vs. Ngannou.

NEXT YEAR is already shaping up to be a huge one for the UFC, which is still the world’s most popular mixed martial arts organization.

Many of the MMA leader’s upcoming fights have fans salivating.

At UFC 270 on January 22, heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will defend his title against Cyril Gane, a former teammate and interim champion.

Israel Adesanya, a rising star, will face former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 the following month.

There are still plenty of fights to be made, despite the fact that there are several mouthwatering fights to look forward to.

With that in mind, SunSport decided to compile a list of seven fights that we absolutely must see in the coming year.

Conor McGregor may be down 2-1 in his series with Dustin Poirier, but given the way their trilogy fight ended, the two simply have to start over.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

McGregor’s leg break in the first round of their July trilogy fight raised more questions than it answered.

Although Poirier was clearly gaining the upper hand, it was impossible to predict whether or not he would raise his hand.

McGregor has a history of making second-round comebacks, as evidenced by his UFC 189 victory over Chad Mendes.

The bad blood, combined with the what-ifs, necessitates a fourth fight between the two.

And, given Poirier’s recent loss to champion Charles Oliveira, it’s possible that it will happen.

Despite his Covid-imposed hiatus from the octagon, Khamzat Chimaev’s steam train continued to roll in 2021.

Borz dominated Li Jingliang, the No. 11 welterweight in the world, at UFC 267, securing his place as an elite welterweight.

But, if he wants to advance even faster and possibly fight for the title by the end of the year, he’ll have to face Gilbert Burns, a Brazilian grappling phenom.

The match-up was in the works last month, according to SunSport, but it appears to have fallen through.

Aside from the fact that the winner of the bout would likely earn a welterweight title, the prospect of the grappling masters going head-to-head is tantalizing.

Now that his legal issues have been resolved, Jon Jones’ long-awaited heavyweight debut is set to take place next year.

Bones wants the winner of Ngannou’s January fight with Gane.

And if Ngannou defeats his former teammate, what should the UFC do?

Latest News from Infosurhoy.