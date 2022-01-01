Poirier vs. McGregor, Masvidal vs. Covington, and Jones vs. Ngannou are just a few of the UFC fights we must see in 2022.

Poirier vs. McGregor 4, Masvidal vs. Covington, and Jones vs. Ngannou are among the seven UFC fights we must see in 2022.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is expected to have a huge year in 2022, but there are still a few big fights the MMA champion has yet to make.

The pay-per-view schedule for mixed martial arts’ premier organization will begin in January 2022.

In the main event of UFC 270, heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will defend his title against interim champion Cyril Gane, an old teammate.

Then, at UFC 271, rising star Israel Adesanya will face former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker for the second time.

Despite the fact that the UFC has smashed the first quarter of 2022 out of the park, there are still plenty of blockbuster fights to be had.

So, with that in mind, SunSport has compiled a list of seven fights that we must see next year.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Despite the fact that Conor McGregor is down 2-1 in his series with Dustin Poirier, given how their trilogy fight ended, a fourth fight is more than justified.

McGregor’s horrific leg break in the first round of their rubber match in July raised more questions than it answered.

Despite the fact that Poirier was clearly gaining the upper hand, it is impossible to predict whether he would raise his hand.

McGregor has a history of making second-round comebacks, as evidenced by his victory over Chad Mendes at UFC 189.

A fourth fight between the two is a must-have because of the bad blood and the what-ifs.

Given Poirier’s recent loss to champion Charles Oliveira, it’s a possibility.

Despite his Covid-imposed hiatus from the octagon in 2021, the Khamzat Chimaev steam train kept rolling.

Borz dominated Li Jingliang, the No. 11 welterweight in the world, at UFC 267, cementing his position as a top welterweight contender.

But, if he wants to advance even faster and possibly fight for the title by the end of the year, he’ll have to face Gilbert Burns, a Brazilian grappling phenom.

The match-up was in the works last month, according to SunSport, but it appears to have fallen through.

Aside from the fact that the winner of the bout would likely earn a welterweight title, the prospect of the grappling masters going head-to-head is tantalizing.

Now that his recent legal issues have been resolved, Jon Jones’ long-awaited heavyweight debut is set to take place next year.

Bones wants the winner of Ngannou’s January fight with Gane.

And if Ngannou outperforms his former teammate, the UFC should do everything possible to…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.