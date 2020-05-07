Police called to seize two club cars worth over £100k each from ex-Charlton chairman Matt Southall

The ugly row behind Charlton Athletic’s ownership has taken another twist after police were called in to recoup two club cars from former chairman Matt Southall.

Officers from Lewisham police station in London have been sent to recover two Ranger Rover Sport cars worth over £100,000 each from Southall and his partner.

Southall is claiming wrongful dismissal after being ousted from the Championship club’s board in March amid allegations he has made £1.8million in unauthorised payments from club finances to himself and associates. Southall strongly denies these allegations.

Majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer has refused to plough more money into the club until Southall is no longer part of East Street Investments, Nimer’s company that bought Charlton in January.

Charlton opted to bring in police after Southall failed to return the Range Rovers.

The club confirmed on Monday that Claudiu Florica and Marian Mihail had been approved as new directors following the removal of Southall and Jonathan Heller in March. All of the club’s board, including Nimer, has now been approved by the EFL under the owners’ and directors’ test regulations.

The club is continuing to work with the EFL over their ongoing investigation into East Street Investments’ takeover. Lawyers submitted a series of documents and correspondence on Friday to the EFL in an effort to accelerate proceedings.