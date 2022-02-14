Police confirm that a fan was killed in Brazil during horror riots after Chelsea defeated Palmeiras to win the Club World Cup.

Police confirm a fan was killed during riots in Brazil after Chelsea defeated Palmeiras to win the Club World Cup.

After Chelsea’s Club World Cup final win over Palmeiras on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in Brazil.

The incident occurred outside the Allianz Stadium of the Brazilian club.

Thousands of people flocked to the Mohammed Bin Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi to watch the big game on big screens.

Palmeiras fans, on the other hand, rioted after their team was defeated 2-1, with Kai Havertz scoring from the penalty spot to win the match.

Rubber bullets and tear gas were used to disperse the rioters, according to The Athletic.

“There were some outbreaks of fighting among fans, which unleashed a riot and a man was shot,” according to a military police statement.

Following the violence, one man was arrested, and police are looking for others who may have been involved.

Only three Brazilian teams have won the Club World Cup since its inception in 2000.

Internacional and Sao Paulo both have one Club World Cup victory.

Corinthians has had the good fortune to win the competition twice.

Palmeiras, Vasco da Gama, Santos, Gremio, and Flamengo have all made it to the final without winning.