Police Have Been Called On Georgia Fans At An Indianapolis Restaurant, According To A Report

Thousands of Georgia fans have descended on Indianapolis, Indiana in anticipation of tonight’s national championship matchup with Alabama.

Regrettably, some of them had far too much fun.

Radi Nabulsi, a Georgia sports analyst, was at St.

When a group of Georgia fans started getting wasted, they went to Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis.

“Ain’t nothing finer in the land than a drunk, obnoxious Georgia fan,” one fan sang, to which several other fans responded, “Gooo Dawgs!”

Other restaurant patrons didn’t seem to like it.

When the cops arrived, they demanded that the Georgia fans calm down.

Georgia football fans are among the most fervent in all of sports in the United States.

However, while such behavior may be acceptable in Georgia, it appears that it is not so popular in Indianapolis.

Examine the following scenes:

