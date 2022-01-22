Police have dropped their investigation into a £140,000 raid at Paul Gascoigne’s home, leaving him devastated.

Police have dropped their investigation into a £140,000 raid on Paul Gascoigne’s home, leaving him devastated.

The ex-England star, 54, was said to be in tears after learning that his thieves, who stole £140,000 worth of gear from his flat in September 2020, got away with it.

The ex-England star had previously pleaded with thieves to return a gold watch given to him by his late father John, as well as a Rangers FC Scottish league medal.

He also had a £40,000 diamond-encrusted watch stolen in the raid with his first Tottenham pay packet.

“Losing those things broke my heart,” Gazza told Sunday People.

“They were from important moments in my life that I’ll never forget.”

“I’m furious because I know I’ll never get them back.”

Someone stole them for a quick buck, but they were invaluable to me.”

Gazza was away from his Poole, Dorset, home when the burglars struck.

And the football legend believes the crooks pounced after ITV host Piers Morgan shared a socially distanced selfie with him.

While filming his talk show Life Stories with ex-footballer and actor Vinnie Jones, Morgan snapped a photo of him in the background.

“Great to see Gazza in today’s Life Stories audience, supporting his old nut-cracking mate Vinnie Jones,” he wrote.

Gazza returned home hours later to find that his prized possessions were missing.

Five watches, two bracelets, three rings, diamond earrings, £800 designer sunglasses, and a genuine New York Police Department badge were reported stolen by the footballer, who won 57 caps for England between 1988 and 1998.

Gazza claimed he was even robbed of two steaks from the freezer.

“This matter was the subject of a detailed investigation, but no arrests have been made,” Dorset Police said today.

“While the investigation is complete, we will continue to look into any new lines of inquiry that may arise.”