Police investigate after Sheffield United fans defecate on Hillsborough pitch

South Yorkshire police are investigating after footage emerged of a group of Sheffield United fans breaking into Hillsborough before allegedly defecating on the pitch.

A video of the stunt went viral and had over 60,000 views on social media before it was eventually removed.

Photographs of the incident were also shared online with those involved clearly visible.

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that they have reported the incident to the police and the matter is being investigated.

A Sheffield United supporter is also alleged to have changed his Facebook profile picture to show him crouching on the centre spot at Hillsborough next to the excrement.

It has been reported by the Sheffield Star the fan commented on the incident, and he is quoted as writing: ‘All of the comments about poo-gate have tickled me. It was only a nugget chaps. Get over it.’

A friend commented suggesting the incident would lead to a lifetime ban, but he responded: ‘Lifetime ban? Doubt it. Never seen one yet for trespassing.’

This is not the first time a club have been at the centre of a different type of mess.

In 2017, Sunderland supporter Callum Mawson publicly apologised after he was filmed sat in the Stadium of Light half-naked.

There were suggestions that Mawson was defecating while sat down but he later said that wasn’t the case.

The 17-year-old claimed that he had downed 12 bottles of beer and six pints of cider ahead of Sunderland’s 3-1 defeat by Reading in December 2017.

He said: ‘I am apologetic for it, I am sorry. I didn’t defecate on the seat, that’s the God’s honest truth. I can’t recall any of it.’