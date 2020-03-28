Portsmouth’s Sean Raggett reveals he found out he had tested positive for coronavirus while in PUB

Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett has revealed that he was in the pub when he discovered he had tested positive for coronavirus.

On Saturday, the League One outfit revealed Raggett was one of four Portsmouth players – along with James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Haji Mnoga – to have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Portsmouth, who were chasing promotion before the suspension of English football came into place, are now waiting on test results for another 10 first-team players.

Speaking about his diagnosis, the 26-year-old centre-back has admitted he was left ‘mortified’ when he found out.

He told the Sun: ‘I was mortified. I couldn’t believe I had come up positive because I haven’t had any symptoms whatsoever. It’s really scary stuff.’

The Portsmouth player then went on to reveal that he found out the shock news while eating dinner at The Star in Gillingham – before realising immediately that he needed to leave after fears he had put the health of fellow pub-goers at risk.

Portsmouth’s physio, Bobby Bacic, was the one to call him to tell him of his positive coronavirus test during his Friday evening dinner.

The defender was unaware of Boris Johnson’s rallying call to close all pubs and restaurants on Friday night to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Raggett, on loan from Norwich, had been driving back from Portsmouth to Gillingham for Mother’s Day.

All four of Portsmouth’s players who tested positive for coronavirus are now in self-isolation.

Pompey’s chief executive Mark Catlin said: ‘Football is not immune from this virus — and I can assure you that it only really hits home when those that you know contract it.’