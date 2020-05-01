Portugal’s league may start again on May 30th

Sports
The Portuguese football league will be able to resume play on May 30 after the corona virus break. Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday. The ministries of health would have to give their consent to the hygiene standards in the stadiums.
The Portuguese league had been interrupted because of the pandemic in March on 24 of 34 match days. FC Porto lead the table by one point over Benfica Lisbon.
Source: Apa / dpa
