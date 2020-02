Juventus-Inter Milan, the star of the day in the Italian Serie A match, has been postponed to May 13 due to the coronavirus. The match was to be played behind closed doors, but it has finally been decided by its temporary suspension.

Four other Italian first division games that were also to be played behind closed doors have also been postponed to that same May 13: Udinese-Fiorentina, Milan-Genoa, Parma-Spal and Sassuolo-Brescia. .