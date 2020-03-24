Postponed the ISA Surf World Cup that was going to take place in El Salvador in May

Given the situation of the advance of the global pandemic of COVID-19, and in the interest of the safety of athletes, fans, staff, officials and the local community, the ISA (International Surfing Association) has decided in agreement with the Government of El Salvador , postpone the Surf City El Salvador ISA World Surfing Games (WSG) until June, from 6 to 14.

These new provisional dates are in agreement with the World Surf League (WSL) and are in line with his decision of March 16 to suspend his season until the end of May.

ISA has taken into account the decision of the IOC Executive Committee to expand the planning stage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. ISA will continue its work closely consulting the IOC on assurance in the coming days and weeks about potential changes in processes. and its eventual contingency plans, particularly related to the role of the WSG in the Olympic classification.

For its part, “the Spanish Surfing Federation will support any decision made by the ISA and the Government of El Salvador. The priority is to safeguard the health of all our athletes and that they can have the best guarantees in competitions ”explains Javier Vila, head of the communication area of ​​the Spanish federation.

Together with the Government of El Salvador and the ISA, the Spanish Surfing Federation will follow the development of the Coronavirus outbreak daily globally and in El Salvador, pending the revaluation of the status of the event once again on April 20, 2020. .