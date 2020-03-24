Postponing the Olympic Games the right move

It is understandable why officials in Japan are reluctant to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics, which – at least officially – are due to start in Tokyo on July 24.

There are billions of dollars at stake. There were years of work and planning that went into this. Massive logistical problems have to be taken into account – this is not just a copy and paste a year later (for example, the Olympic village is commissioned to actually become living space by autumn).

Even if 2021 can happen, the games have to be different, probably smaller and less grand.

It is a nightmare. The International Olympic Committee has billions in profits to lose. The Japanese have billions more to lose in construction and costs.

That means the writing is on the wall. Canada announced on Sunday that it would not be possible. Australia followed. The two largest sports associations in the USA – USA Swimming and USA Track & Field – recommend a postponement. The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee is trying to gain time before making the inevitable announcement.

And then, on Monday, IOC official Dick Pound, a Canadian, essentially leaked the news.



The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo are expected to be postponed. (AP Photo / Jae C. Hong) More

“A move has been decided based on the information the IOC has,” Pound told USA Today. “The future parameters have not yet been set, but the games will not start on July 24th, as far as I know. … it will come in stages. We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the consequences that result from it that are immense. “

Once this becomes official, it will be a massive disappointment for athletes who have put years of hard work into this date. It will also be a massive relief. At least there will be certainty.

Part of the need for a move is the safety of everyone in Japan this summer. Even if there were outbreaks of the Corona virus in Japan at this point, it doesn’t sound like a good idea to invite the whole world to a crowded city.

No vaccine is ready by then. So little is currently known about the virus. Anyone who makes the rosy prediction that the games could go on would take an enormous risk. Could be. Maybe not. And that might not be terrible.

However, it is mostly unfair to the competition. For fans, the Olympic Games start when the torch is lit. The same for the IOC in many ways. Then you can benefit from this event.

However, the athletes don’t just appear magically. It takes years of training and qualification, and the past few weeks and months are the most important.

At the moment this is impossible for many. There aren’t many pools to swim in – even the decorated American Katie Ledecky can’t find a suitable place to work out. Tracks are closed. Gyms are closed. Basketball leagues are blocked.

We all want the best of the best to compete, but what if they’re not at their best? In the meantime, it can be unfair, dangerous, and far too challenging.

That’s why Canada and Australia called it early. For this reason, Dick Pound announces that even the IOC and the Japanese admit that this cannot go on.

The world could have used the Summer Olympics to go as planned – this year as much as any other. No matter how good the intentions are, it has proven impossible in these unprecedented times.

Reluctance is obviously against reality … 2021 it should be so in one form or another.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “More from Yahoo Sports:“data-reactid =” 62 “>More from Yahoo Sports: