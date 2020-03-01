Pre-season cricket action involving Essex in Abu Dhabi under threat due to coronavirus

English domestic cricket could be added to the list of sporting casualties of the coronavirus within hours with pre-season action involving champions Essex under threat.

Essex, Somerset and Worcestershire are all due to fly out to Abu Dhabi for a dozen days of practice and matches amongst themselves from mid-March.

However, while Essex and Somerset are staying at the Marriott Al Forsan, located close to the venue of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Worcestershire are booked in at the Crowne Plaza hotel, which was locked down on Friday after two Italian guests – staff members from one of the cycling teams at the UAE Tour – were said to have tested positive for Covid-19.

It is one of two hotels in the emirate to close following the global spread of the virus and whether the tours will proceed will now be in the hands of Abu Dhabi’s sports council and its ministry of health. The cycling was terminated early.

Sporta, the event organisers, were hopeful of updating the clubs involved of the latest government and local authority advice on Sunday.

Essex are scheduled to travel onto Sri Lanka from Abu Dhabi to take on MCC in the champion county match – the curtain raiser to the 2020 first-class season – between March 24-27.