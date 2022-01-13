Predicting Who Will Be Hired For The 8 NFL Head Coaching Positions

Following the firing of Houston Texans head coach David Culley, the NFL offseason of 2022 will see eight head coaching vacancies.

When Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in October, he became the first team to lose their coach.

However, due to the team’s current playoff run, the fate of his interim replacement, Rich Bisaccia, is unknown.

After a 2-11 start that included a slew of controversies, the Jacksonville Jaguars fired Urban Meyer just over a month ago.

For the second year in a row, they finished with the worst record in the NFL.

Six more spots became available in the hours and days following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, and Houston Texans are all looking for new head coaches.

Some of these vacancies may take weeks to fill, but we can make educated guesses about who might be chosen.

For the eight NFL head coaching vacancies, TheSpun has predicted the following hires:

Wink Martindale (Ravens DC) to the New York Giants – Wink Martindale to the Giants could re-energize the franchise like Rex Ryan did for the cross-town New York Jets in 2009.

He’s a swaggering Ravens coach who takes over for an overbearing Belichick acolyte who was hated by everyone on the team.

The teams they took over had obvious differences, but if there’s one thing the Giants need right now, it’s someone who exudes confidence.

(Dennis Allen and Matt Eberflus are other options.)

Houston Texans: Brian Flores (former Dolphins HC) – It’s almost universally agreed that firing Flores after the Dolphins went 19-14 in the previous two seasons was a mistake.

He did, however, restore the Dolphins’ confidence and winning mentality before he left.

He’s already regarded as a top candidate, thanks to his connections in Houston.

The best part is that it’s widely assumed that Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson would be willing to play for Flores.

(Other options: Josh McDaniels, Jerod Mayo)

Byron Leftwich (Buccaneers OC) – A former Jaguars starting quarterback, Leftwich has helped turn the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive into a juggernaut.

That was before Tom Brady turned it into a supercharger.

The team is in desperate need.

