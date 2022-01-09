Predictions for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations: What to Expect from Each Afcon Nation and Who to Watch

Predictions for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022: What to Expect from Each Afcon Nation and Who to Watch

Senegal, Ivory Coast, Egypt, and reigning champions Algeria are among the favorites in Cameroon to win Africa’s showpiece tournament.

The 33rd Africa Cup of Nations will begin on Sunday, after being postponed twice due to Covid-19 and with serious doubts about whether it would even take place at all.

The tournament is enjoying a higher profile than ever before, with UK viewers able to watch all 52 matches on Sky Sports (with 10 matches also broadcast on BBC One) and some of the Premier League’s best players on show.

Cameroon is the hosts and will hope to advance far in the tournament, but there are six countries that are ranked higher in Fifa’s world rankings than Cameroon.

Senegal (20th) is the clear favorite, ahead of Egypt, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Nigeria, and the hosts.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa keeps the midfield together, but Vincent Aboubakar, ably supported by the reborn Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, carries the nation’s hopes on his shoulders.

They have a total of 42 international goals between them, which is more than the rest of the team combined.

Cameroon has chosen an experienced squad, so there are few options for a breakout star.

Martin Hongla, on the other hand, can play in both defense and midfield and joined Hellas Verona on a loan-to-buy deal last summer.

James Léa Siliki (Middlesbrough) is one of the players based in the United Kingdom.

Winners (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017) have had the best Afcon performances.

Prediction: Algeria, the holders, could face off in the semi-finals.

And there’s a chance that’s it.

Star player:Edmond Tapsoba is quickly establishing himself as one of the best young ball-playing central defenders in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen.

He was repeatedly linked with a move to Chelsea last summer, despite the fact that he is still only 22 years old.

Manchester City signed Issa Kabore on a permanent deal in 2020, despite the fact that he is only 20 years old. He has ten senior caps at right-back.

He is currently on loan at Troyes (who are part of the City Football Group network), and he could be Cameroon’s first choice.

Bertrand Traore (Aston Villa), Bertrand Traore (Aston Villa), Bertrand Traore (Aston Villa), Bertrand Traore

Runners-up in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations

Prediction: They should finish second to qualify, but they will almost certainly face Ghana or Morocco in the last-16, where they will be underdogs.

Cape Verde has a star player.

