Premier League: Arsenal’s potential, Vieira’s indiscipline, and Chelsea’s ferocity

Daniel Storey examines the 16 Premier League clubs that have games this round, including Man City, who has pushed further ahead.

When a team loses, it’s common to feel awkward about praising them.

In the case of smaller clubs, it comes across as patronizing, while in the case of larger clubs, it comes across as overly generous.

In the end, the number of points you win determines your league position.

Arsenal did not win any games on Saturday.

However, praising Arsenal here isn’t out of the question.

They made life harder for Manchester City in the first half at the Emirates than any team has done in a long time.

Clubs that try to steal league points from City usually rely on their opponents’ profligacy before attacking them on the break; this was an exception.

Arsenal squandered their best chance of the game by trapping City in their own half.

They were fortunate that City had played on December 29 and hadn’t played since Boxing Day, but they took full advantage of that advantage before the break.

Arsenal demonstrated how to counter City’s strengths for six or seven minutes in the first half.

First, they pressed relentlessly, but never haphazardly, and never when they were more likely to be bypassed by several quick passes than to win the ball.

They tried to expose Joao Cancelo’s forward runs by throwing diagonal balls into open space where Gabriel Martinelli could run.

Bukayo Saka, on the other hand, was constantly drifting into pockets of space to draw defenders out of position.

It was fascinating to watch from the standpoint of the neutral.

Individual errors ultimately cost Arsenal the game.

Fans will point the finger at the referee, but even if you believe the Martin Odegaard incident was a penalty (which I do not), Arsenal gained a lead and thus a commanding position following that.

They had a chance to take control of the game, but they blew it by making three stupid mistakes.

Granit Xhaka may have gotten away with the trip, but his blatant shirt pull did not go unnoticed.

Gabriel’s decision to scuff up the penalty spot and then commit a second yellow-card offense minutes later showed that he had lost his mind.

But we’ll finish on a more upbeat note.

