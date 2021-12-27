Premier League: Arsenal’s unsung hero, Lukaku’s unplayable form, Aston Villa’s striker crisis, and Zaha’s blunder

Daniel Storey gives his verdict on the Premier League’s 12 teams that competed on Boxing Day, as well as a preview of Newcastle’s match against Manchester United.

This was another round of matches affected by Covid-19, but we have reviews or previews for 14 of the 20 Premier League clubs that were in action below.

Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to make a game-changing impact, while Manchester City started well before responding to a mid-game slump.

Meanwhile, Norwich City appear to be doomed after Dean Smith’s honeymoon period passed them by.

Monday evening:

Following Covid-19 outbreaks, three matches have been postponed.

We’ve lauded the rapid rise of the outrageously mature Gabriel Martinelli and praised Arsenal’s English youngsters (Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale, and Emile Smith-Rowe), but after Arsenal’s thrashing of Norwich at Carrow Road, it’s high time we lauded Martin Odegaard.

When a loan player makes his move permanent, it can be difficult to recreate the excitement of the initial spell.

When you play for a club on loan, you have more freedom and more opportunities to express yourself than when you are a permanent member.

Opposition managers are also well-versed in how to set up to counter your threat, so you lose the element of surprise that comes with a regular new signing.

Odegaard, on the other hand, is maturing into this Arsenal team after a long wait for his chance.

Odegaard is more rounded than Saka and Martinelli, who dip and weave and Smith-Rowe dribbles.

He finds space and is at ease when dribbling, but it is his calmness in selecting the right pass – and his technical ability to complete it – that is currently assisting Arsenal so greatly.

His finishing is also far superior to what I had anticipated.

After the game, Arteta stated, “I think he [Odegaard] is playing fantastically well.”

“He helps us a lot, he brings the team together, and I’m really happy with him,” Odegaard says. Odegaard has three goals and three assists in his last six games.

Because Danny Ings has only been at Aston Villa for five months and has recently struggled with an injury, it’s pointless to call his move a failure.

However, we saw Ings at his worst against Chelsea.

His touch was off, and he appeared to be.

