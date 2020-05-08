Premier League ‘Big Six’ risk breaking sponsorship agreements by cancelling pre-season tours abroad

The Premier League’s biggest clubs face a further financial headache and the risk of breaking sponsorship agreements over the cancellation of this summer’s pre-season tours.

Manchester City, Manchester United, West Ham and Crystal Palace have already called off proposed trips abroad due to the coronavirus outbreak.

With Project Restart set to extend the season – and international travel virtually wiped out – other clubs will surely follow. They could be counting the costs well beyond the end of this shutdown.

It puts even greater pressure on teams, who are already scrambling to rescue the current campaign after much of their income vanished overnight.

In recent years, Europe’s biggest clubs have made ‘very, very important’ trips to the United States and Far East to play in lucrative friendlies and expand their global brand.

As of July 2019, it’s believed Premier League teams play more overseas games than all other major European leagues.

Last season, United made £11.3million through ‘exhibition games and promotional tours’. A year earlier Barcelona reportedly made around £11.27m for three matches in the lucrative International Champions Cup. That money will disappear if they are grounded this summer and then there are the trickle-down benefits of these ‘land grabs’.

‘The pay back is actually longer term in commercial revenue through shirt sales and building that global brand,’ John Purcell of financial analysts vysyble explained.

United, like many of England’s biggest clubs, sign lucrative deals with some of the world’s most recognisable companies. According to Rob Wilson, a football finance expert at Sheffield Hallam University, the club’s recent visits to America ‘stimulated’ partnerships with the likes of Chevrolet, AIG and AoN.

‘That’s where you get upwards of £60-70-80m a year in terms of turnover,’ he said. But these money spinners commonly come with conditions.

‘There will be “X” commitment to tour the region in the length of that contract,’ explained Antony Marcou of marketing group Sports Revolution. ‘Within that there will be penalties.’

He added: ‘If they don’t hit that, their sponsorship fee by definition would be reduced because that was part of the rationale around the sponsorship.’

United’s recent deal with DHL carried such conditions, Wilson explained, and Marcou believes this is where the ‘Big Six’ will feel the pinch.

‘This is just another revenue stream that’s been wiped out. They’ve banked their sponsorship fee, they’ve earmarked transfers and then suddenly that lucrative Asian tour isn’t happening,’ he claimed. ‘I’m yet to hear of an insurance claim in this that’s going to be successful.’

There are ways sponsors can try to recoup that lost exposure, such as through interviews or endorsements.

Tours represent just one arm of a club’s commercial operation and one lost trip won’t prove catastrophic, particularly compared to the costs of an incomplete season. But the knock-on effects could drag beyond this summer.

The airline industry is expected to take years to recover from Covid-19 and any club hoping to rearrange a trip next summer will be competing with the rescheduled European Championships, Olympic Games, the Lions’ Tour to South Africa as well as a packed summer of cricket and tennis. More competition can mean less exposure and less money for Premier League clubs.

The value of trips abroad – and the cost of missing them – rises as you climb the football ladder but their power is highlighted by world leading strategy consultancy Brand Finance, who found that the Premier League is the second most-popular league in China, narrowly behind only the Chinese Super League.

Clubs’ footprints fade with every missed opportunity.

‘It would affect them, no question,’ Marcou added. ‘That’s what marketing is – constantly talking to people… they leave a legacy there.’

United chief Ed Woodward has been derided for his expansion of United’s sponsor collection, but last year commercial revenue (£275.1m) accounted for nearly 44 per cent of United’s total incomings.

Across the top flight, commercial money is growing increasingly important as TV incomings begin to slow down and matchday revenue remains capped by the size of a team’s stadium.

‘We’ve often said perhaps the most important job position within Arsenal Football Club is not necessarily the manager of the football team it’s actually the marketing or commercial director because Arsenal’s commercial performance is not as good as the others in the top six and that’s where they’ve been slipping,’ Purcell added.

‘It’s the commercial revenues that allow you to go and spend a little bit more on a player… it is really the icing on the cake.’

In the current climate, everything is now more uncertain – particularly for those clubs about to discuss new contracts during an economic crisis.

‘Obviously the financial state of these corporate sponsors has a large effect on the fees they’d be able to pay football clubs going forward,’ explained Brand Finance’s Declan Ahern.

Negotiations are even harder for clubs already making up for missed tours. ‘That just puts the whip-hand again back in the sponsor’s side,’ Marcou said. ‘It’s going to cause them a headache.’